The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police has voted no confidence in Police Chief Keith Humphrey

It was expected. Humphrey and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. refused to talk about it today.

The FOP statement:

By an overwhelming margin, members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police voted to pass a Resolution of No Confidence against Police Chief Keith Humphrey. Chief Humphrey has been the subject of multiple lawsuits relating to allegations of retaliation, sexual harassment, improper hiring, as well as a potential criminal investigation into his illicit actions.

Ronnie Morgan, the President and Erik Temple, the Vice President, of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, released the following statement regarding the vote:

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police is made up of a diverse group of races and creeds that represent 95% of our department’s officers. 89.2% of our members voted on the resolution. The Resolution of No Confidence passed by a total of 83.83% constituting an overwhelming margin of our members in favor of “No Confidence” to 16.17% of our members in favor of “Confidence”.

Unlike a political election, there is no cause for anyone to celebrate the outcome. At a time when people across the nation are taking to the streets to demand moral and honest leadership from law enforcement, it is particularly disappointing the Chief’s unethical and illegal actions have brought us to this point.

The residents of Little Rock will not benefit from allowing any individual — especially the man responsible for leading our department — to be above the law and the basic code of ethics that we require of every officer.

This moment of urgency should remind city leaders of the importance of having strong, honest and transparent leadership at the helm of our police department.

In the coming weeks, we will continue our fight to return integrity to the Chief’s office and we stand ready to work with the Mayor and city leaders to do so.