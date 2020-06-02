NEW INTEL: Inspires 8 p.m. curfew from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left) and Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the city Tuesday, a day after instituting one for 10 p.m. Scott said the decision was made after receiving “critical information,” which Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey later described as “pretty credible intelligence that leaders in Central Arkansas have been targeted for attacks against their lives.”

Scott said, “There will be proactive measures to ensure the health, the safety and the welfare of all Little Rock residents, all business, all peaceful protestors. It’s serious. I can’t go into much detail, but with every fiber in my bone, we ask and urge to please abide by the curfew.”

Scott and Humphrey — along with other leaders across the country — have repeatedly blamed outsiders for violence and property damage without providing evidence.

“I can tell you firsthand there are peaceful protesters and there are those from outside forces who have every intent and mission to destroy and destruct property and cause chaos in the city of Little Rock,” Scott said. “We have no room for anyone coming to our city to destroy and destruct.”

After meeting with young Little Rock organizers for two hours on Monday, Scott took them up on their invitation to stand with protesters outside the State Capitol. He said he got caught up in the moment and stayed too long at the protest Monday. He said, as a black man, he was hurting. “I got caught up with my own heart in the moment and did not listen to law enforcement recommendations that it was time to leave,” he said. Marching down Capitol Avenue to Broadway wasn’t planned, he said.

Scott and Humphrey were pressed by reporters on the “outside forces.” State Police arrested four people last night, all from Arkansas. The LRPD also made an arrest.

“They’re professional outside forces,” Scott said. “They know exactly what to do to instigate violence and project a reaction from the LRPD and all law enforcement and not get caught. When you have that kind of issue, it’s alarming.”

Humphrey said, “The ones that weren’t arrested and were not detained are the ones that come from outside. When we talk about outside, we’re talking about all over the nation.” He said these professional agitators might be in Little Rock one day and Minneapolis the next. “Who do they look like? They look like everyone.”

Scott and Humphrey repeatedly praised LRPD officers. Asked about departmental response to a letter he wrote to all of the LRPD castigating officers for promoting racial divisions, Humphrey declined comment. He said he wasn’t going to talk about the Fraternal Order of Police, which has been especially critical of him.

Twenty-eight peaceful protesters were arrested on Broadway Street on Tuesday afternoon. Humphrey said he had personally been to talk with them. He said they’d indicated they had no intention of leaving. “You can’t interfere with the free passage of others,” he said.

Humphrey said the LRPD would practice the three Es when officers encounter people out past the curfew: engagement, education and, as a last resort, enforcement.