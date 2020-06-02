Demonstrators marched from near the Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion tonight to continue the protest of police brutality against blacks for a fourth night.

They have defied an 8 p.m. curfew.

What will the governor do now that he has declared himself the supreme police power in the state by emergency order? Order up some military troops and a few more rounds of teargas? Meet with them? Pardon their lawbreaking? Time will tell.

Message to Trump and Asa. You can’t dominate speech.