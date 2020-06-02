Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, already in deep conflict with the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, escalated the ill will Sunday with a letter to police employees saying he was embarrassed by the appearance of a segregated Police Department during coverage of Saturday’s protest at the Capitol.

The letter drew a blistering response from the FOP, which is holding a vote of no-confidence that will soon conclude in an expected negative vote on the chief, who faces seven lawsuits by present and former department employees.

The fallout went further. Tonight’s City Board meeting has been canceled. “Instead,” said a notice from the city, the mayor and the police chief will take questions from reporters at 4 p.m. today.

Law Officer, which reports police news from a rank-and-file point of view, reported this Sunday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the story this morning.

The D-G detailed Humphrey’s letter (which I’ve also requested from LRPD):

“I observed white officers and black officers segregating themselves. Whether it was intentional or not it was uncomfortably noticeable,” Humphrey wrote in the email that was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a public records request. “I have attended many briefings here in preparation for major events since coming to the department. I have never seen anything as frightening.” Humphrey, who is black, said he observed a tense atmosphere, including a “lack of direct eye contact,” and said it was “very obvious” that his presence made some officers uncomfortable.

The FOP saw it differently. It said Humphrey had screamed at officers at the scene Saturday and managed the deployment poorly. From its post on Facebook:

While the unified command post was managing the incident, Chief Humphrey was spreading tension and unease. He yelled at officers, and ordered them to leave the staging area and respond to the incident without a plan, violating one of the basic tenants of incident command.

The full statement from the FOP Facebook page:

The FOP has followed up with a series of profiles on Facebook of black and white Little Rock officers interacting peacefully, including at protests, with black people. Example:

Humphrey declined comment to the D-G as did Mayor Frank Scott Jr., with whom he appeared at the Capitol demonstration Monday night. Scott picked him as the new chief. He had been chief in Norman, Okla.

As many have observed, Little Rock police were not at the forefront of routing demonstrators and did not fire tear gas during the Saturday demonstration. State troopers did that and they were joined again on that Sunday night by Guard troops activated by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. This included firing at close range at people sitting peacefully on the Capitol steps on Sunday night, when no curfew was in force and the primary act cited by State Police to justify the gassing of non-violent demonstrators was the sight of someone breaking a window in a state office building across the street.

Humphrey doesn’t manage his temperament well. In this, he’s again shown questionable judgment. He called down a force that did what appears to have been a reasonably good and restrained job Saturday in difficult circumstances. (Indeed he and the mayor praised police at a Sunday news conference.) Rather than cheer them personally, he blistered them in advance of what everybody expected would be another difficult day. And it was.

In making the issue about himself — eye contact, really? — he reminded me of no one so much as whiny Donald Trump.

Humphrey is right, of course, to say there is a history of racial injustice in this community and the police department. Racial problems linger, some at the root of some of the lawsuits against him.

That doesn’t mean it was a good time for a lecture from the chief. I guess he wanted to dominate.

Collegiality might be a better approach. The other approach isn’t working on the City Board, not that he has to worry about pleasing anyone but Frank Scott.