Portestors at Third and Broadway Brian Chilson

From Arkansas Times staff photographer Brian Chilson come photographs of demonstrations this afternoon in downtown Little Rock at the corner of Third and Broadway Streets.

Prominent were the names of Bradley Blackshire, fatally shot in 2019 by Little Rock police officer Charles Starks; and Willie Tillman, fatally shot in 2016 by Fayetteville police officer Brandon Jones.

UPDATE: At 3:30 p.m., a helmeted SWAT unit lined up across from the demonstrators, who continued chants. At 3:46, officers with shield began moving on the group and arresting demonstrators one by one. They submitted peacefully as those remaining continued to chant, “No Justice, No Peace.”

Chilson’s original phots. The above are screen shots from streaming video.

UPDATE: Chilson also sends along the following video: