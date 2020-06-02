The May report on state tax revenue shows the expected drop from the same month last year, but far more money came in than was forecast when the state revised the revenue forecast to adjust for the pandemic crisis.

In May, net revenue (on which state spending is based) was down 3.4 percent from the same month last year, but 28 percent, or more than $80 million, more than anticipated.

The summary.

Here’s the full report.

Here’s a key point: Net available revenues for the first 11 months of the year are now $287 million above the revised forecast (though $105 million below last year). That amounts to a surplus that can be redeployed to budgets that were cut severely when the pandemic began developing. The budget for this year was reduced by $353 million and some reserve money was used in critical areas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will likely discuss the money at his daily coronavirus briefing. It will be another opportunity to discuss his decision to keep business open to the greatest extent possible.