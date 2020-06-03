it WAS @CoachSamPittman at the Fayetteville protest last night! apparently the picture I took is going around social media; all I ask is that you crop out the faces of the other demonstrators if you’re sharing. pic.twitter.com/NbxcB6oikh — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) June 3, 2020

Sam Pittman, new this year as Arkansas football coach, was among the crowd who gathered in Fayetteville for a peaceful protest last night.

Advertisement

He was asked about it in a press briefing today.

“The protest was powerful, glad I had the opportunity to go down there,” he said. “A lot of our kids on the team were there as well. It was very powerful. I was very honored to be a part of it and was glad I was able to go down there with members of our coaching staff and others on our team.”

Advertisement

He said he didn’t know how many of his coaching staff attended and that this was his first protest.

“I felt like I needed to go,” he said later. “In my heart, I felt like I wanted to go. I wanted to support our football team. I wanted to support the protest. That’s what I believe in. I think you can tweet about stuff. You can do a lot of things. You can take a picture for somebody to show, but actions are strong. I felt like the best way for me to address the situation was to go be a part of what could be a solution.”

Advertisement

The full press briefing is here.