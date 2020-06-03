Gov. Hutchinson will do double duty today, with a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a fourth night of police dispersal of peaceful demonstrators in Little Rock before his daily coronavirus briefing.

At 1, Hutchinson said he will discuss “the unified law enforcement response to protect peaceful protests.” Last night, that meant multiple arrests for people walking on city streets after 8 p.m., a curfew set for fears of undisclosed threats amid nationwide reports of police agencies spooked by bogus social media threats.

So far, no response to my FOI requests to the city and state for information on this reported “intelligence.”

No response yet on whether Little Rock — alone in Arkansas — is a sundown town. At least now, you may not be seen in public (unless working) regardless of skin color.

I also have received no response to my request for information that has been routinely revealed in the past. How many National Guard troops were activated by the governor Saturday (a move not announced until two days) later. What units are they from? What are their specific duties?

The governor has said they worked in support of State Police. The State Police referred me to the Guard. The Guard referred me to the State Police. The Guard did issue this statement from Lt. Col. Brian Mason, the state public affairs officer, in refusing to answer specific questions:

The Arkansas National Guard personnel are assigned to support the Arkansas State Police and help ensure the rights of those who choose to safely and peacefully protest. Additionally, we are there to protect lives and property from damage. The Guardsmen on these missions are well-trained and equipped for this mission, and many live in the community they are supporting. The Guardsmen and women are from a wide variety of units in the Arkansas Army and Air National Guard, and nearly every unit has members serving in these missions as well as the COVID-19 response missions. I am not going to discuss the specifics regarding the number of Soldiers and Airmen or the specifics of any missions and refer you to the Arkansas State Police for those details. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security. The Arkansas National Guard is in a support role to law enforcement to respond to their requests for support. I read your recent article regarding the National Guard and the use of less-than-lethal methods for crowd dispersal, and can say that in the past three nights the Arkansas National Guard has not used tear-gas, pepper spray, pepper pellets, flash-bang grenades, or any other projectiles.

So, for now, we have only the State Police taking responsibility for using chemicals against peaceful demonstrators. Little Rock police have denied using them as well.

I have not heard from the National Guard bureau. It’s a funny place, I believe, for a state agency (the governor’s militia) to send a Little Rock resident for information about use of a state agency, which ought to be covered by the Freedom of Information Act. I’ve asked for the exemption that protects information about numbers, units and duties and have not received a response.

I’ve also asked the governor’s office for his orders to the Guard and the Guard orders implementing them.

Transparency this is not.

But we do know the governor issued an emergency order that allows him to take control of policing statewide if necessary. It’s an extraordinary measure and a rebuke of Little Rock police, likely for the damage to downtown businesses that occurred after tear gas and other chemicals of war were fired at close range on peaceful protesters to make them go home (even on a night when no curfew existed.)

Are we really to believe, by the way, that the overwhelming nature of local participation in demonstration and the local residences of the handful of people who’ve been arrested somehow proves that dastardly “professional” and “outside” forces are at work here? Damn they are smart.

UPDATE: Secret government continues. A State Police FOI response:

I have to deny your FOIA request seeking “info pertaining to security threat on Arkansas today,” dated June 2, 2020. The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act does not entitle anyone to “information,” rather it affords access to public records as that phrase is defined by Ark. Code Ann. 25-19-103(7). See Ark. Code Ann. 25-19-105(a)(1)(A). Further, all requests for public records under the AR FOIA must be “sufficiently specific to enable the custodian to locate the records with reasonable effort.” See Ark. Code Ann. 25-19-105(a)(2)(C). Your request is unfortunately too broad and vague to allow me to identify and gather any responsive records that might be in the possession, custody, or control of the Arkansas State Police.

I have further delineated the request for information to specificy e-mails and texts to or from State Police officials related to threats against officials, property or places in Arkansas by outside sources including on the Internet and social media.

I expect it to be as fruitless.

Sundown on public information as well as LIttle Rock.