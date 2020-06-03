The regular report from the state on medical marijuana sales, courtesy of Scott Hardin and the Department of Finance and Administration:

Overall sales recently surpassed $85 million and are now approaching 14,000 pounds. Specifically, Arkansans have spent $86.38 million over the last year to obtain 13,816 pounds of medical marijuana.

With 22 dispensaries in operation, daily statewide sales averaged $517,000 over the last three weeks. There are now four dispensaries that have surpassed 1,000 pounds in sales (Green Springs Medical, Releaf Center, The Source and Acanza).