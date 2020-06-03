Seventeen months late, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made her statutory appointment to the state Ethics Commission, Little Rock lawyer Denese Fletcher.
The commission, by law, must have at least one Democrat and one minority. A twofer, Dr. Sybil Hampton, fit both those requirements. When her term ended at the first of 2019, it was Rutledge’s to fill. She couldn’t appoint a white Republican pal given membership distribution requirements.
There are many black Democrats in Arkansas. Rutledge finally settled on Fletcher, who said she was honored to serve. Arkansas was well served in the interim by Dr. Hampton.
Rutledge provided biographical information:
Since 1997, Fletcher has practiced law as a civil and criminal trial attorney with expertise in criminal defense in juvenile, district, circuit and federal courts. She served as an Arkansas Deputy Public Defender from 2001 to 2009 and she served as a defense attorney for the U.S. Criminal Justice Act Panel from 1997 to 2014. Fletcher also worked as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Pulaski County in the early 90’s.
Fletcher received her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law and her bachelor of arts from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She currently serves as President of the W. Harold Flowers Law Society and has been a girl scout leader at the St. Mark Baptist Church for over 10 years. Fletcher is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she currently chairs the HBCU For Life Committee which promotes HBCUs throughout the state of Arkansas.