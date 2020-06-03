Seventeen months late, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made her statutory appointment to the state Ethics Commission, Little Rock lawyer Denese Fletcher.

The commission, by law, must have at least one Democrat and one minority. A twofer, Dr. Sybil Hampton, fit both those requirements. When her term ended at the first of 2019, it was Rutledge’s to fill. She couldn’t appoint a white Republican pal given membership distribution requirements.

There are many black Democrats in Arkansas. Rutledge finally settled on Fletcher, who said she was honored to serve. Arkansas was well served in the interim by Dr. Hampton.

Rutledge provided biographical information: