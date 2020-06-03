That’s the headline on Sen. Tom Cotton’s New York Times op-ed urging putting the U.S. military to war against protesting citizens.

One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers. But local law enforcement in some cities desperately needs backup, while delusional politicians in other cities refuse to do what’s necessary to uphold the rule of law.

If thousands of innocent, peaceful, constitution-upholding citizens are gassed, clubbed or imprisoned in the process, well nobody said freedom was free.

He cheers those like Gov. Asa Hutchinson who’ve already sent in troops in the form of the National Guard. And polls show the majority are with him, he says.

Yes, law and order is a winner.

Depends on execution, I’d say. (Bad word.)