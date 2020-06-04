New charges have been filed in the death of George Floyd. A more serious murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, and against three officers who participated or observed the takedown.

The news has been cheered by critics of Floyd’s death and there’s hope this will tamp down days of angry demonstrations that have broken out around the country. But convictions of cops are rare and damages against them in civil suits are rare as well, too. They are given broad latitude and immunity in doing their jobs.

A Little Rock attorney and former prosecutor has been doing a little outside analysis of the potential cases against cops in Minnesota. He is NOT defending Chauvin. He IS horrified by the video.

But he cautions that there will be a defense. He writes (and I’ve given him anonymity because of his current job outside the criminal justice system):

At least from what’s known at this point, there may be enough questions about Floyd’s underlying health condition – particularly acute fentanyl intoxication – that I think at least one juror may not be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death. That’s the key issue. And one juror is enough for a hung jury.

That is always the case, of course. Composition of a jury, for one thing, is a critical element in a successful trial for both sides.

But here’s the former prosecutor’s legal analysis, which I share for those interested:

Analyzing Minnesota v. Chauvin