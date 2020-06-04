Brian Chilson

Demonstrators gathered for a fifth night at the Capitol, but they demonstrated and went home before the 8 p.m. curfew without reported untoward incidents.

Brian Chilson, the Arkansas Times photographer, was on hand again and among his photos was this one of demonstrators working to clean buildings married by graffiti on earlier protest nights, which ended with heavy police intervention. They said they’d return today with stronger cleaners.

Most departed in advance of the 8 p.m. curfew, but a few pushed it to the limit, but still without problems.

Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson

Will Yandell, who’s been documenting the events every night by video, had this valedictory last night.