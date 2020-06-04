The State Police reports the fatal shooting of an Alexander police officer Wednesday at a home in Alexander, which is southwest of Little Rock with portions in both Pulaski and Saline counties.
The police release is unclear on whether this happened in the line of duty or otherwise.
The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of an Alexander Police Officer, Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant.
Saline County sheriff’s deputies were sent to 15458 Evergreen in Alexander about 7:12 PM (Wednesday, June 3rd) where they found Hutton wounded by a gunshot and lying outside the residence. Life-saving measures were being administered to Hutton by an Alexander police officer.
Hutton was transported to a Little Rock hospital where physicians pronounced his death.
Two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting have been questioned by state police special agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. One of the individuals is an Alexander police officer.
Hutton’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
The State Police investigation is continuing and upon being completed will be presented to the prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction to determine whether any criminal charge should be filed or if the shooting was accidental.