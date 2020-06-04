Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas have both reported the arrival of athletes on campus who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

At ASU, KAIT reports, seven tested positive. They were asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

Advertisement

At UA, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said one athlete tested positive.

“As we prepare to welcome back a group of student-athletes to our campus for voluntary workouts on June 8, we have received notification of our first Razorback student-athlete with COVID-19. The positive result was confirmed based on the results of a test conducted last week. I am pleased to report the student-athlete is doing well and self-isolating off campus.”

Advertisement

He and an ASU official said both campuses expected cases.

Yurachek’s statement included an acknowledgment of a reality that goes beyond sports at institutions where thousands of young people may return to school in the fal. He said, in part, “it is important to use this opportunity to acknowledge the reality of the challenges ahead for all of us.”

Advertisement

Boy howdy.