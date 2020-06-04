PARENT TO POORE: Statement on students' racist social media post falls short. Brian Chilson

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore released a letter to LRSD parents yesterday about an “inappropriate social media post” by two Little Rock students without describing what made the post inappropriate.

I’ve learned that the post featured a white LRSD high school student in blackface and the caption, “I’m a nigger.”

From Poore’s letter:

The image and language used was offensive and does not represent our values. Over the past 24 hours we’ve tried to investigate this matter thoroughly. We have reviewed our policy and have sought advice from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to determine any potential disciplinary actions that need to occur. We’ve been provided case law that is *cited below that helps guide our actions on this matter. More importantly, as shared over this entire week through multiple messages, we have an obligation to continue cultural awareness training and professional development, and to seek ways to better provide ongoing support to our students. To that end, we have already begun the work with our LRSD team. We have reached out to our partner, the City of Little Rock, and we have also sought advice and support from Just Communities, an organization that works to ensure that “every person is valued, every voice is heard and that everyone has a fair chance to succeed”. Future planning will need to include our faith-based organizations because we know it will take all of us working together to lift our schools and communities. Events like we have witnessed this entire week, as well as the social media post by two of our students, don’t just vanish and cannot be ignored. Now is the time to build bridges, to listen and to learn. No matter how challenging and uncomfortable the subject, we must continue educating our children and each other about our shared history. The Little Rock School District reaffirms its commitment to continue efforts to be a model of inclusivity and to ensure that we are a positive reflection of the communities we serve. We will need your help to do that and we will keep you informed as we generate our plans for the 2020-21 school year.

An LRSD parent shared the following open letter to Poore with the Arkansas Times:

