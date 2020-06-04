Late Wednesday I finally got answers from Gov. Asa Hutchinson‘s office to questions I’d been asking for three days about the specifics of deployment of National Guard to control crowds during what has now been five days of demonstrations in Little Rock against police brutality.
The demonstrations have led to use of tear gas and other projectiles against protestors. Some were injured, despite claims to the contrary. The events begin Saturday and continued Sunday after a 10 p.m. curfew was imposed. An 8 p.m. curfew was instituted Tuesday and 79 arrests were made that night after isolated reports of violence.
The governor first revealed Monday, two days after the fact, that he’d activated the Guard Saturday night, but provided no details. Tuesday, he issued an emergency order that included the Guard in a “unified command” that put the State Police at the top of the pecking order in crowd control and allowed the state to usurp local authority as necessary.
This was widely viewed as a reaction to failure of Little Rock police to prevent violent acts Saturday night. The police have said they are happy to cooperate in command decisions and have asserted that Chief Keith Humphrey remains in control of Little Rock.
Hutchinson’s comments yesterday have construed the emergency order as routine when calling for National Guard assistance. I’ve asked his office where such a declaration was issued to support National Guard crowd control and have not gotten a response. I also asked why the order was necessary since he had already activated the Guard Saturday. And finally, I pressed the National Guard for two days without success for details of the deployment, something that has been done routinely in such use of the Guard as a response to floods or to assist in the coronavirus testing effort.
At 9:59 p.m. last night, I got this response from Katie Beck, the governor’s communications director:
The number of members activated.
There are 570 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arkansas National Guard on State Active Duty supporting this mission.
A copy of the National Guard directive implementing his order.
There were two Requests for Assistance (RFA) from the Arkansas State Police (ASP). The first request was on Saturday, May 30th for the National Guard Response Force (NGRF). That force is made up of Military Police from the 216th MP and Air Force Security Police from the 188th Air Wing and the 189th Airlift Wing. The total size of the NGRF was 100 soldiers and airmen combined.
The approved RFA constitutes the “order” from the Governor for the Arkansas National Guard to provide assistance to the requesting agency.
The ASP made a second RFA on Tuesday, June 2nd for 500 soldiers, which was then approved by the Governor. The Arkansas National Guard tasked elements of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to provide up to 500 soldiers to support the ASP. A 500 soldier Infantry Battalion from the 2/153 Infantry was ordered to State Active Duty to support the ASP.
Units activated.
216th MP, SP 188th Air Wing, SP 189th Airlift Wing, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
The specific duties of those activated.
The primary duty of the National Guard under the Governor’s executive order is “to carry out requests processed through the Unified Command and ordered by the Governor of the state to protect life and property and support civilian authorities.”
Regarding the activation of the National Guard:
While the Governor does not have to issue an executive order to activate the National Guard, anytime the National Guard is activated outside the scope of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a proclamation is necessary to activate the Arkansas Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Civil Relief Act. See ACA 12-62-704 (3). This activates various protections for guard members called up not already on active duty.
The Governor issued the following statement Saturday evening:
“So many respectful protests today for the right reason; but destruction of property is not acceptable. I have directed the State Police to work with local law enforcement to stop the damage to the Capitol. The National Guard will be available as well.”
The Governor also addressed his decision to activate the National Guard at his news conference on Monday, June 1. I’ve linked the news conference below and will direct you to the 10:13 mark for his full comments on National Guard activation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAsW9B3bEDg