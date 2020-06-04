Late Wednesday I finally got answers from Gov. Asa Hutchinson‘s office to questions I’d been asking for three days about the specifics of deployment of National Guard to control crowds during what has now been five days of demonstrations in Little Rock against police brutality.

The demonstrations have led to use of tear gas and other projectiles against protestors. Some were injured, despite claims to the contrary. The events begin Saturday and continued Sunday after a 10 p.m. curfew was imposed. An 8 p.m. curfew was instituted Tuesday and 79 arrests were made that night after isolated reports of violence.

The governor first revealed Monday, two days after the fact, that he’d activated the Guard Saturday night, but provided no details. Tuesday, he issued an emergency order that included the Guard in a “unified command” that put the State Police at the top of the pecking order in crowd control and allowed the state to usurp local authority as necessary.

This was widely viewed as a reaction to failure of Little Rock police to prevent violent acts Saturday night. The police have said they are happy to cooperate in command decisions and have asserted that Chief Keith Humphrey remains in control of Little Rock.

Hutchinson’s comments yesterday have construed the emergency order as routine when calling for National Guard assistance. I’ve asked his office where such a declaration was issued to support National Guard crowd control and have not gotten a response. I also asked why the order was necessary since he had already activated the Guard Saturday. And finally, I pressed the National Guard for two days without success for details of the deployment, something that has been done routinely in such use of the Guard as a response to floods or to assist in the coronavirus testing effort.

At 9:59 p.m. last night, I got this response from Katie Beck, the governor’s communications director: