The Southland casino in West Memphis will resume some table games — blackjack and “carnival” games but not craps and roulette — on June 8.

The news release outlines various steps to guard against the transmission of disease during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key elements of the Play It Safe program for table games: State-of-the-art shields/dividers have been installed at every table. The dividers enable four players at a table.

Employees and customers are required to wear masks in accordance with the Play It Safe guidelines.

The on-site Clean Team, which is equipped with Ecolab ® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant, will help protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and spot cleaning at the tables and other surfaces on request.

Guests are having hands sanitized upon entering the building. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available in the Pit areas for guest convenience. Hand sanitizer may be provided upon request.

All blackjack games will be dealt in a way that guests do not make hand contact with the cards.

In any game in which guests handle cards, the decks will be removed and replaced with new decks every two hours.

Disinfectant is being applied to the chips daily prior to opening.

When a guest departs a table, that player’s area will be sanitized

The three casinos in Arkansas were allowed to reopen May 18 at one-third capacity. The Saracen casino in Pine Bluff currently offers only slot machines. The Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs indicates on its website that table games are available, but I’m checking that.