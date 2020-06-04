It is truly, wildly, heart-racingly wrong that our black @nytimes colleagues — at THIS moment — have to be put in a position to object to this column. Good God. The sheer obvious unnecessary wrongness of it. I’m struggling with language here. I am so embarrassed & furious & sad. https://t.co/1Q8elDv3tH — Sam Anderson (@shamblanderson) June 4, 2020

New York Times employees have posted en masse on social media saying that the editorial board’s decision to run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton, headlined “Send In the Troops” put black Times’ staff members in danger https://t.co/JiV1FCaiac — Axios (@axios) June 4, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton’s New York Times op-ed to put military boots on the necks of people protesting police brutality drew exactly the angry reaction he likely relished.

But one interesting reaction was broad condemnation of the staff of the New York Times for the decision to publish the op-ed. They said its incitement to military action jeopardizes the safety of black New York Times staffers who might be covering events when force is applied.

Numerous tweets like the one I’ve shown above appeared on Twitter throughout the evening.

CNN reports on the reaction of Times staff members.

Tom Cotton is unlikely troubled about the welfare of the liberal fake newsers at the Times, though he does seek its platform when it suits him.

Among the critics was Esquire columnist Charles Pierce, who faulted Cotton’s editing even if the decision to run his op-ed was correct. Follow the thread for his comment on Cotton’s comparing use of troops against black lives protests to military protection of the Little Rock Nine.