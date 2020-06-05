The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announces a five-year $20 million National Science Foundation grant to spur data analytics research by state colleges. The state will add $4 million.

From the release:

The project, “Data Analytics that are Robust and Trusted” (DART) will work to systematically investigate key aspects of three barriers to big data (management, security/privacy, and model interpretability) and develop novel, integrated solutions to address them. Big data involves data sets that are too large or complex for traditional data-processing application software to process. NSF has identified data analytics and data science education as one of 10 priority areas for research funding.

“This award continues to validate the strides that Arkansas is making as the state transitions from a primarily agricultural economy to a more diverse, data-driven economy,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Computer science education has been a priority in my administration from Day One because it affects every Arkansan, both producers and consumers. I’m proud of the many entities that are coming together to make this grant possible, and I can’t wait to see how the results of their research impact our economic bottom line.”

The project will start on July 1, 2020, and will end on June 30, 2025. It will have the largest footprint of any EPSCoR project in Arkansas, encompassing wide geographic and institutional diversity. It addresses three of the NSF’s Big 10 Ideas: Harnessing the data revolution, the future of work at the human technology frontier, and growing convergence research.

“We are thrilled to receive this research grant from the National Science Foundation and can’t wait to get started working with our academic partners,” Department of Commerce Secretary and Executive Director of AEDC Mike Preston said. “Arkansas has several pockets of computer science excellence. What sets this project apart is that DART brings together some of the best talent at colleges throughout the state in an effort to leverage our strengths in the science and technology field and improve the quality and quantity of the state’s skilled workers in the industry.”

AEDC will administer the grant funds, working with nine colleges and universities throughout the state including Arkansas State University, Philander Smith College, Southern Arkansas University, Shorter College, the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the University of Central Arkansas.