Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced that the city’s curfew would shift from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. through the weekend. He said the city intended to lift the curfew all together Monday, but would officially make that announcement Monday.

The mayor also announced that the city would allow restaurants, bars and clubs to submit plans for utilizing parking lots, sidewalks and lawn areas for outdoor service. Jamie Collins, city director of planning and development, said that business owners can submit proposals to the city’s website beginning Tuesday, June 9, and the city was committed to processing applications within three days.

Applying for a zoning change normally takes three to four months, Collins said. Because these changes are temporary, Collins said the city had determined that the process could be expedited. He said city officials will be considering the safety of patrons and employees as well as whether the new plans are in compliance with the Americans with Disability Act.

Scott thanked Ward 4 Director Capi Peck, owner of Trio’s Restaurant, for her leadership on developing the framework for the city to allow for expanded outdoor seating.

Scott also announced the second round of a forgivable small business loan program funded through the federal Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. He said the city had already processed $200,000 in payments to applicants in May. Another $300,000 is now available to local small businesses. Applicants are eligible for loans up to $5,000.

Scott and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said that they’d had productive meetings with local organizers. Scott said he’d met with Zaria McClinton, Shanelle Smith, Natalie James and Drekkia Writes. The LRPD has arrested 8-10 people over the last several days, but none for violent crimes, Humphrey said.

Humphrey said there were several protests planned for the weekend. He praised organizers for letting the department know about events. “I want to make it very clear that we are going to respect the rights of our citizens to protest,” he said.

Asked if there were still “outside forces” participating in protests, Humphrey said there were. Again without providing evidence or elaboration.