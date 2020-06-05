Gov. Asa Hutchinson at his daily coronavirus briefing announced another 200-plus day for new cases.

He indicated that news will come early next week on the potential loosening of restrictions on a regional basis, based on differences in cases. He said the higher testing rates achieved in recent days helped identify problems. A map prepared to illustrate the outcome of a day of contact tracing illustrates how cases are concentrated in a relative handful of the 75 counties.

Daily coronavirus count

226 new cases from 8,425 to 8,651. Deaths rose by one to 152. Hospitalizations rose by 10, to 147, the highest yet. Testing over the last 24 hours fell to a 3.1 percent positivity rate. He took heart from one day in which the seven-day rolling average didn’t rise further.

The governor and Health Director Nate Smith talked about a one-day effort to trace the background of 190 new COVID-19 cases reported on June 1.

They broke down this way:

39 of the cases had poultry industry connections, the largest of any shared factor.

The governor and health officials talked at length about contract tracing and testing, but the news was scant. Be careful out there, the governor said.

Q&A session

Is the caseload in Northwest Arkansas stressing hospitals? “They have good capacity and they have a good system that supports that capacity,” Hutchinson said. He said they were continuing elective procedures as well.

Is the contact tracing team adequate? It’s “stretched,” Smith said. About 240 are at work, he expects to add some 100 volunteers soon. And they are working to double that number with new contract workers.

Hutchinson applauded Little Rock’s initiative to help restaurants by allowing more outside seating. He said there’s no indication restaurant-going is contributing to a rise in virus cases. But he said he expected to still comply with capacity and spacing guidelines.

Hutchinson said he hoped companies would provide sick pay to workers who had symptoms so as not to encourage people to work sick. He said he thought most do this.

Should the National Guard be called to attend protests in Harrison? He said the earlier protest had been peaceful and local enforcement had handled any issues.

Is there a concern about the new case in the Calico Rock prison? Smith said the state has begun testing to see if there’s been a spread.

Shortly after the briefing, the governor announced he’d be having a meeting later in the afternoon with “community leaders” and “protest organizers” at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and that he’d talk about the session afterward at 4 p.m. It’ll be streamed on his YouTube page.