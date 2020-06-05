Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she wants National Guard troops out of her city.

She didn’t request them. She doesn’t want them there.

Advertisement

This CNN account now numbers Guard troops in D.C. at 4,500, up from the 1,700 Bloomberg reported earlier, so D.C. is now well ahead of Little Rock in military troops per capita for peacekeeping. At least our troops are OUR (Arkansas) troops. They’ve been sent from red states to D.C. to buck up the courage of the man in the White House bunker.

Time to look at the Third Amendment.

Advertisement

But, hey, look at this. How about on Capitol Avenue, Little Rock?