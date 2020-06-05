Five people employed by the Consulate of Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19 and cases, the only congregate non-health care setting in Little Rock with active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Hino Motors in Marion (Crittenden County) has 11 active cases; Husqvarna in Nashville (Howard County) has six.

Poultry worker cases continue to be high, with 118 employees of George’s Ozark Mountain Poultry in Rogers actively positive. There are 505 active cases among poultry plant workers total; 68.5 percent (346) are Hispanic or Latinx; unknown ethnicity is 7.3 percent (37).

Nursing homes with active cases in the double digits include the Waters of White Hall, with 40 residents and 30 health care workers; the Lakes of Maumelle Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with 39 residents and 11 staff; Walnut Ridge Nursing, with 14 residents and six staff; Willow Bend Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with 14 residents and 10 staff; Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehabilitation, with 37 residents and three staff, Courtyard Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with 33 residents and nine staff; and Craighead Nursing Center in Jonesboro, with 16 residents and five staff.

Methodist Family Health in Little Rock, which offers residential care for children, has 31 residents and 11 staff.

Correctional facilities with cases in the double digits include Cummins, with 11 inmates and 10 staff, and the federal facility in Forrest City, with 11 inmates.