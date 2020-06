Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to talk about the city curfew — currently 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.; public safety during protests, and a “new restaurant initiative.”

The expectation is that the curfew will be lifted. UPDATE: Not entirely. It’s been moved back until 10 p.m. It will be re-evaluated for total lifting Monday.

North Little Rock has already announced business may resume operating as usual. It also had an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.