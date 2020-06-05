Trump began his term promising to build a wall to protect America from the world.

He ends it building a wall to protect himself from Americans. pic.twitter.com/mzvfIBVOSg — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 4, 2020

My favorite Tweet of the night is a good place to begin the rest of the Tom Cotton story: Militarization is already well underway to stop protests.

Example:

Advertisement

Bloomberg reports that 1,724 National Guard troops from nine states are on duty in Washington, D.C., in addition to thousands of police, with more scheduled to come.

Example:

Advertisement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has activated 570 National Guard troops in Little Rock, including a helicopter and all the riot gear the State Police needs, to keep people off the streets after 8 p.m.

Fun fact: The Washington population is 705,000. Little Rock’s population is 197,000.

Advertisement

Per capita, the governor has put more state militia on the ground here, one for every 345 residents, than Trump has mobilized, so far, in Washington D.C., one for every 408.

OK, Asa hasn’t built a new fence around the Governor’s Mansion yet. And, granted, the state takeover of policing statewide was about the State Police’s deep unhappiness with the Little Rock police department being leaderless and essentially standing down on the first night of disruptive protests and failing to prevent damage on succeeding nights.

Here’s the serious point: Building a fortress around the White House, as the Washington Post reports, or feeling a necessity to dispatch thousands of troops and officers from nine agencies in Arkansas against crowds of mostly peaceful people aroused by injustice are signs of weakness. The weakness is not just that of leaders but a system divided into a very few haves and too many have-nots.