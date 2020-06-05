A similar case could be made for hearing from Cotton, an enemy of liberal democracy who has the president’s ear. He is relevant, whether we like it or not. (Soon after his piece was published, Trump retweeted it.) Thus when I first saw the Cotton Op-Ed I wasn’t as horrified as perhaps I should have been; I figured he’d helpfully revealed himself as a dangerous authoritarian. But as I’ve seen my colleagues’ anguished reaction, I’ve started to doubt my debating-club approach to the question of when to air proto-fascist opinions. Putin and Haqqani, after all, weren’t given space in this newspaper to advocate attacks on Americans during moments of national extremis. Cotton, by contrast, is calling for what would almost certainly amount to massive violence against his fellow citizens: an “overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers.” In a racist inversion, he equates his fantasy of soldiers putting down an uprising triggered by police brutality against black people with previous presidents using the military to enforce desegregation.

Yes. It’s an abomination to use Little Rock as Cotton did. Here in 1957, Dwight Eisenhower deployed troops because Gov. Orval Faubus was using his militia to block a federal court order allowing black students to attend Central High School as the Constitution demanded. Cotton wants to use them to stomp on people using constitutional rights to demonstrate FOR racial justice.

Cotton also played games with the Constitution.

Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem caught him, where the newspapers that published this stuff didn’t.

He manipulates the wording for his purposes. See the quote he used, as printed in the D-G:

What the Constitution says in full:

“The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.”

In other words, protection must be requested. Cotton proposes to cram the military down the throats of governors and mayors who don’t want it to end demonstrations. Cotton cares not a bit how many legitimate protesters of injustice would be put to flight in the military action against bad actors.

Here’s her full thread on Cotton’s invocation of the Constitution.

Ok, people, I heard you. The column is factually wrong:

1)Cotton MISQUOTES US Constitution. And not just any misquote. He quotes it as saying the constitution requires feds “to protect each of them (states) from domestic violence.” Constitution, anyone? The real one says: 1/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 5, 2020

Kayyem also notes, as protesting Times staffers have, that the newspaper’s reporting debunks Cotton’s (and Trump’s and Bill Barr’s) unsupported claim of “cadres of leftwing radicals like antifa” infiltrating marches.

These claims are being mindlessly repeated in Arkansas, too, by the mayor and Little Rock police chief and state officials. The D-G has reported such claims credulously, without much effort to substantiate them. My own efforts to get authorities to produce evidence have been turned down or ignored at the city, state and federal levels.

Who needs facts? According to Twitter, the rumors are circulating wildly on Nextdoor, Facebook and similar. That’s good enough for Arkansas policing. My favorite is one that says busloads of antifa have checked into hotels in Bryant and Benton preparing to strike when the time is right. That brought one of my favorite Tweets of the morning:

Wouldn’t a highly organized group of people have, like, a network of locals they could stay with? Instead of, you know, risking the entire operation just to take advantage of the free breakfast at the Comfort Inn? — a doctor of mystical science ❄️🏳️‍🌈 (@buckycapped) June 5, 2020

Belatedly, the Times said the Cotton piece had not “met its standards.” No kidding.

Well, enough fun. Sadly, the hubbub and Times’ staff protest is music to future presidential candidate Tom Cotton’s ears. He’s a nasty man without empathy, just like Trump. The unhappiness of others has him smirking this morning. It’s doubly delightful for Cotton because he got a global platform and heaps of attention from a “liberal” newspaper he hates and made them look like fools in the process. No wonder he’s gloating this morning.

How is everyone at the @nytimes doing this morning? Did you have a late night trying to come up with an excuse to pretend you didn’t cave to the woke mob? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

He cites a defense in the ultra-right National Review which claims it was rigorously fact-checked and that there were no errors in the story. If you don’t count errors of omission and dishonesty.

If you delve deeply into news reporting from the last few days, you might conclude we DO need a capable military. Maybe they could quell the violent police clubbing and gassing people without provocation in cities across America.