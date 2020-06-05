Protesters went home early last night after wholly peaceful demonstrations, but police still managed to capture three in theur dragnet for venturing in public in Little Rock, a sundown town under effective martial law after 8 p.m.

Three were arrested before 9 p.m.– one for failure to comply and two for obstruction of governmental operations. Two males, aged 25 and 44, and a female, aged 30. Two were from Little Rock. The 44-year-old had an unknown address.

Maybe Bryant was saved by the arrest of that 44-year-old. From Twitter (and if you can’t trust Twitter):

HEAVY police presence at Bryant Target pic.twitter.com/PszTUO1dxx — Adma Wilsno (@AdmaWilsno) June 4, 2020