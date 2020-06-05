FREE WOMAN: With family at Wrightsville today. (Screenshot of KTHV coverage.)

John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was on the scene, including with camera, to record the release from the Wrightsville state prison unit of Willie Mae Harris, after 34 years in prison for killing her husband.

Harris, who’s been a model prisoner, has contended the shooting of her abusive husband was accidental. A criminal justice group, The Appeal, took up her cause and helped inspire a campaign that finally got Gov. Asa Hutchinson to do what previous governors would not — commute her sentence so she’d be eligible for parole. That decision came last month, but she had to make arrangements for living in Texas.

Happy day. She was met by her two daughters. The family had spoken earlier of a socially distanced fish fry to celebrate. Harris, who is blind, wore sunglasses and what looks like a Dallas Cowboys jersey. She’s heading to Dallas.