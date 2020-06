Little Rock police say Tyler Terrell, 18, was fatally wounded and Zaytron Waits, 19, was shot in the shoulder about 7:20 p.m. Friday while driving on North Shackleford Road.

They were found in a car that ran off the 1500 block and into vehicles parked outside the McLarty Volvo dealership.

Bullet casings were found on the road, but the police report included no further information about what happened.