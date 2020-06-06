1 of 47

Photographer Ebony Blevins was at the State Capitol Friday afternoon shooting pictures of peaceful demonstrators for the Arkansas Times.

Advertisement

On Twitter, our protest correspondent Will Yandell, reported that demonstrators felt antagonized by all the surveillance aircraft circling above.

4 different surveillance aircrafts for fewer than 200 protestors in Little Rock, Arkansas. People in the crowd say they’re being “antagonized.” #LittleRockProtests pic.twitter.com/wXDt1aMLG9 — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 6, 2020

Advertisement