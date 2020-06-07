North Little Rock police reported another officer-involved shooting of a suspect near its Rose City substation Saturday night.

At 10:25 p.m., a release said, there was a report of a disturbance at the substation at 4609 East Broadway, adjacent to 4615 East Broadway, where a shooting May 28 occurred. Early today, the police announced the man shot in that incident, Ruben Smith III, had died six days ago. Last night, the police said:

Officers made contact with a white male subject on the parking lot of this location.

The disturbance involving the white male subject resulted in officers firing their weapons. The subject was struck by gunfire and officers immediately provided medical attention and requested an ambulance to respond to the scene. The subject was transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment. His

condition is not known at this time.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police department have responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.

No officers were injured during this incident. All of the North Little Rock officers involved during this incident have been placed on Administrative Leave per North Little Rock Departmental Policy.

The names of the injured subject and involved officers are not being released at this time.