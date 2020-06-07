

The state has updated its coronavirus count and it reports 9,426 cases this afternoon, up 325 from yesterday, another whopper of an increase but less than the 450-case increase reported yesterday.

No word yet on any new deaths to add to yesterday’s count of 154. The positive testing rate continues to run above 5 percent. 145 people are hospitalized, with 35 of those on ventilators.

Also: an open line with another weekend ‘bonus’ news roundup. It fills some of my time in home detention if not yours..

Yes, the demonstrations continue in Little Rock for a ninth day. It’s hot out there, if you haven’t ventured out. A Tweet from this afternoon below and the schedule of planned events.

So proud of the young generation standing up and speaking out #littlerockprotests #blm pic.twitter.com/k8sE1UHoKm — Bruce cash (@polymangler) June 7, 2020