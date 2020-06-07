The Human Rights Campaign has announced that state Sen. Joyce Elliott, a Democrat, has won its endorsement for 2nd District Congress in Arkansas.

Of course, she did. Her opponent is Republican Rep. French Hill, no supporter of equal rights.

She’s also made the Democratic Congressional Campaign committee’s red-to-blue list, which means some financial support. It’s an uphill battle. But the more Hill embraces Trump, the wider Elliott’s margin will be in Pulaski County. Might it even help in the outer ring of the district? Do you believe in miracles?

Hill has been noticeably absent from Black Lives Matter discussions in Arkansas these last eight days. Unlike Elliott.