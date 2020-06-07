North Little Rock police reported in a news release issued at 2:11 a.m. this morning that a man shot by police in Rose City May 28 had died Monday, June 1.

Police information officer Sgt. Amy Cooper said of the belated release in an e-mail:

I have attached an updated press release for the May 28th Officer involved shooting at 4615 E. Broadway. I apologize for the delay in providing the additional information. It has been a busy week for us all.

Ruben Smith III, 35, had been identified earlier as the man shot after a disturbance outside a tobacco store on Broadway, near a police substation. At the time of the shooting, police said he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Multiple officers responded. Smith reportedly jumped in a car owned by someone else — the driver fled — and was shot multiple times after he pointed a gun at officers. He’d reportedly had fired the gun earlier.

Four officers have been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. One officer fired the shots.

Here are the releases made by the police.