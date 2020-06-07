I respect Colin Powell’s service and he’s entitled to his opinion, like every other American. But he hasn’t voted Republican for sixteen years. Apparently John McCain and Mitt Romney were “too extreme” for Secretary Powell. https://t.co/hf2Q14pwqN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 7, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton’s war on protesters in defense of Donald Trump drew my attention today on a couple of counts.

One was his putdown of Gen. Colin Powell (echoed by the great Trump himself with a typically fact-challenged Tweet)

Because this is my lot in life. I must now say that Donald Trump also supported the war in 2002 and said Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2000 that justified military action. https://t.co/dtB27TTuEl — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 7, 2020

But this Salon article by Lucien Truscott IV, a West Point grad with deep military roots, should be required reading for the smug junior senator from Arkansas.

Truscott writes of Trump’s gassing of peaceful protesters for a photo opp; of his three-mile fence around the White House, and particularly about his call for military to put down demonstrations. As he illustrates, some giant figures in the military don’t see it the way Cotton does. They include, as quoted by Truscott:

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis; current Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Retired Gen. John Allen; two more former chairs of the Joint Chiefs, Martin Dempsey and Richard Meyers.

But even more extraordinary than the retired officers who spoke out was the letter from the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark A. Milley, which was leaked to conservative pundit Bill Kristol on Thursday. Milley is said to have had a contentious meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday before joining him in his infamous “walk” down the street cleared by police and National Guard soldiers. According to David Ignatius of the Washington Post , Milley, “whose temper can match Trump’s…was vocal in reiterating his advice to the president against mobilizing troops, according to three knowledgeable sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.” That is Washington-speak for “they were yelling at each other.” Sent to all of the other chiefs of staff for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and commanders of combatant commands, Milley’s letter is unlike anything I have seen, and I’ve been around the military since I was born in an Army field hospital in occupied Japan in 1947. He reminded everyone in uniform of their oath to support and defend the Constitution. I’ve never seen that done before. All service members take the same oath, but they don’t go around reminding each other about it. Milley wrote of the Constitution, “This document is founded on the essential principles that all men and women are born free and equal, and should be treated with respect and dignity. It also gives Americans the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. We in uniform — all branches, all components, all ranks — remain committed to our national values and principles embedded in the Constitution.” He went on to note specifically that the National Guard “is operating under the authority of state governors.” For a military man, this comes close to a call for insurrection. Milley’s message is written in a code that everyone in uniform will understand implicitly. By reminding every member of the military that the soldiers currently deployed on the street around the country are not there under the authority of the president, and by reminding them of their oath to the Constitution, he is telling them that the military will not be carrying out any un-American orders issued by Donald Trump. Late Friday, Secretary of Defense Esper disarmed the National Guard doing riot duty in Washington, ordering them to turn in their weapons and ammunition. He also ordered all active duty troops amassed outside the capital earlier in the week by the White House to be sent home. He issued both orders without consulting the White House. These generals are not politicians, but all their statements are as political as any I’ve ever seen by senior officers, retired or active duty. It’s the equivalent of lining up howitzers on Pennsylvania Avenue and aiming at the White House.

The signal is clear, Truscott believes. The military’s allegiance is to the Constitution, not Donald Trump.

Tom Cotton? Bill Barr? The other boodlers, grifters, professional liars and swamp dwellers Trumps has surrounded himself with? Tha signal is mixed.