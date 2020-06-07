Dear @realDonaldTrump: There were massive peaceful #BlackLivesMattters crowds in DC and many other cities across America. We all saw them on TV with our own eyes. In fact, to fit in any more folks in DC, they would have been next to you in your bunker. https://t.co/8pYcsN6S2Z pic.twitter.com/UlcDgGcH3A — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 7, 2020

The New York Times has assembled a collection of aerial photos of demonstrations around the world Sunday, from Hazard, Ky., to Adelaide, Australia, against racial oppression. They were demonstrations inspired by George Floyd’s deatg, but of course, they marched for a much broader historical context of racial injustice. In Brussels, for example, Congolese demonstrators remembered (not fondly) the reign of King Leopold. They demonstrated at a statue of Leopold they likely view as fondly as descendants of slaves view statues of Robert E. Lee.

Donald Trump? No biggie in D.C., he said, though the photographs on Black LIves Matter Place in front of the house he currently occupies suggested otherwise.

Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020