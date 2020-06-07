By
Max Brantley
On
12:07 pm

The New York Times has assembled a collection of aerial photos of demonstrations around the world Sunday, from Hazard, Ky., to Adelaide, Australia, against racial oppression. They were demonstrations inspired by George Floyd’s deatg, but of course, they marched for a much broader historical context of racial injustice.  In Brussels, for example, Congolese demonstrators remembered (not fondly) the reign of King Leopold. They demonstrated at a statue  of Leopold they likely view as fondly as descendants of slaves view statues of Robert E. Lee.

Donald Trump? No biggie in D.C., he said, though the photographs on Black LIves Matter Place in front of the house he currently occupies suggested otherwise.

