This is false and offensive. I called for using military force as a backup—only if police are overwhelmed—to stop riots, not to be used against protesters. If @nytimes has any decency left, they should retract this smear. https://t.co/9qJLgWSwlP — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 7, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton is gloating and using the victory of his dishonest work to play the victimization card yet again against the Fake Liberal Media.

Advertisement

First, he got the New York Times, which he hates, to run his incendiary, factually challenged op-ed to stomp demonstrators with military troops; got global attention for it (the overwhelmingly negative reaction he’d likely say was just owning the libs), and now the editor of the editorial page who let it run without reading it is gone.

The Times announcement makes no mention of Cotton, but his piece prompted a staff revolt, an editorial apology and condemnation, eventually, from the publisher.

Advertisement

The New York Times announced today that James Bennet, Editorial Page Editor since May, 2016, is resigning effective immediately. The Times also announced that the deputy editorial page editor Jim Dao is stepping off the masthead and being reassigned to the newsroom. Katie Kingsbury, who joined The Times in 2017, has been named as acting Editorial Page Editor through the November election. Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said, “James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times. He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I’m grateful for his many contributions. Katie has been instrumental in reimagining Opinion since she joined The Times from The Boston Globe, where she served as managing editor for digital and won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. I look forward to working with her as she steps into this role at this important moment.” James Bennet said, “The journalism of Times Opinion has never mattered more than in this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I’ve been honored to be part of it. I’m so proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich debate about the right path forward by bringing new voices and ideas to Times readers.”

The Times news account tells the story more fully.

And there Tom Cotton goes again. It was he who cherry-picked the Constitution for a supporting quote. It was he who raised the debunked theory of “antifa” agitators in demonstration crowds. It was he who never explained how you could use troops to stop only rioters and not peaceful protesters. The video evidence from recent days is too abundant of how disingenuous this Cotton defense is. The innocent have been bludged and gassed. See the violent routing of peaceful demonstrators for a photo opp by Donald Trump waving a Bible last week.

Advertisement

If, God help us, Trump is re-elected, Cotton has certainly earned whatever Cabinet post he’d like. Bring in Slim Pickens riding a rocket if it’s Defense.

But Cotton has a hat trick this week against the liberal media. He got printed in a newspaper he hates, the most widely read in the world; his work made them look like fools, and now he can claim the scalp of the man who gave him the platform.