Little Rock police and the governor continue to insist that outside agitators were at work in the early stages of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Little Rock the last 10 days — specifically the so-called antifa forces, Police Chief Keith Humphrey has insisted. Humphrey says they’re too smart to get caught.

Problem: Officials refuse to cite proof and they resist efforts to get information. National reporting has debunked the antifa theory, a favorite of Donald Trump and Bill Barr. Police agencies in small towns around the country have said the Facebook and Twitter chatter seems mostly to have been rumor- and fear-mongering.

Little Rock similarly was set afire by rumors that have as yet proved unsubstantiated.

KARK reports here on a specific Facebook rumor I’ve mentioned before: That busloads of antifa had arrived and checked into local hotels in preparation to do crimes in Maumelle, Benton and Bryant. Add Hurricane Lake Estates, as you’ll see from some information I finally dislodged from the State Police.

From KARK:

A Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon warned, “stay safe and lock and loaded.” Police call it a false rumor that claimed ANTIFA had three bus-loads of members ready to hit neighborhoods in Maumelle, Benton, and Bryant. Lee Hockersmith is the man who made the post that has now been shared nearly 4,000 times and prompted hundreds of comments. “It may not have been a credible threat,” Hockersmith said. “I just wanted everyone to be aware of something that could possibly happen.” Hockersmith says he got that information from a Little Rock Police SWAT officer and a board member at First Security Bank. “I believe it,” he said. “I got that from a very good friend of mine.” Bryant Police call it a dangerous rumor.

Well, yes. Little Rock businessmen were in a panic last Tuesday after some vandalism the night before and sending workers home lbecause of rumors like this. One rumor said a Heights jewelry store had been targeted (and it was staked out at least one night last week). Another mentioned the Country Club of Little Rock, the all-white bastion of old money, as a possible target. That gave rise to a counter-social media account, that the State Police and National Guard had been dispatched to country club-protection duty on account of the rich folks. Not so, I was told. At least not exactly. Read on.

But first, this: The Little Rock police have so far refused all FOI requests by me and others to support Humphrey’s claim of antifa influence. Humphrey has said it’s an “ongoing investigation.” Of what? I’ve been referred to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland though any documents in police possession are Little Rock’s to release, not Cody Hiland’s. Hiland also has refused to respond, knowing that Bill Barr butters his bread, no doubt. The State Police, after some back and forth, did reply to my

Freedom of Information request for internal communications related to threats in the last two weeks. But they produced very little, which you are invited to peruse.

You’ll find that same supposed SWAT/banker information cited by KARK. You’ll find a handful of social media screenshots or flyers of potential looting notices, one the widely reported threat on the outlet mall in Little Rock that came, like the rest of it, to nothing. Another referenced plans for looting in Fayetteville, which had a series of peaceful demonstrations without looting.

Did bad actors do some damage in Little Rock? Indeed. The State Police information lists those places specifically in response to my FOI. Who did it? We don’t know. All those arrested for being out after curfew, though not for these specific acts, were from Arkansas. If they were antifa or representative of some other organization, rather than just criminal opportunists, they weren’t announcing it.

If there was an organized effort to make overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations turn into something else and blacken the eye of the BLM movement, they were extremely isolated. Thanks to Little Rock police restraint, the demonstrations continued and valuable points were made with significant media exposure.

Some peaceful innocent protesters were gassed and pepper-balled. The State Police and the governor defend the action. But the governor did have conversations with demonstration leaders Friday. They expressed their unhappiness and he promises some action at the state level Tuesday to address some of their concerns about police tactics.

For now, Maumelle seems secure. And the country club neighborhood of Little Rock, too.

I asked the State Police about a report that State Police and National Guard had provided protection for the Country Club of Little Rock. Bill Sadler responded:

As for the Country Club of Little Rock, there was no permanent or designated nightly guard posted there. Beginning last Tuesday evening, in cooperation with the Little Rock Police Department, the cooperative law enforcement agencies and National Guard operating under the authority of Governor Hutchinson’ Executive Order established patrol zones that extended beyond the downtown area. The patrol zones were used to overlap existing patrols zones regularly used by the Little Rock Police Department. State troopers were paired with other members of the unified force set-up by the executive order and patrolled not only the downtown area, but residential and other business area around Little Rock. It’s very likely an Arkansas State Police patrol car, state trooper and guardsman were seen at or near the country club, but state troopers were not permanently or temporarily assigned to guard the country club.

I have talked to a resident of the neighborhood who says this is what he observed. He saw no police guard at the Country Club entrance. But he saw State Police cruisers in the neighborhood last week, not a customary sight, with a National Guard troop riding shotgun. All remained peaceful.

Finally, the “direct action” mentioned below in one document turned over to me by State Police really did happen. Nobody died. The dying referenced in the note was only symbolic. Demonstrators lay down June 2 on the street to depict people who’d been killed by police. Demonstrators blocked traffic for a time and submitted peacefully to arrest. No troops were necessary. But they were indisputably lawbreakers, blocking a U.S. highway. Sen. Tom Cotton is anxious to disperse such miscreants with the military — “no quarter” given.