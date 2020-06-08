Here’s a selection of photos by Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson from last night’s gathering at Central High School.

I can’t call the gatherings earlier at the Capitol and Central on Sunday — the ninth day of demonstrations in Little Rock — “protests.” The Little Rock Nine were remembered at the historic site.

Of course, participants protest police brutality and unjustified deadly force against George Floyd and so many more, including in Little Rock.

But I like the sound of “demonstration.” The events demonstrate a coalition of interests, a unity for change and a forum for ideas. Think better education, better social services, more community policing and less prison-guard mentality.

I was glad to hear talk of the disproportionate number of Little Rock officers who don’t live in the city that pays them. A residence policy isn’t likely and it might be counter-productive.

But it’s time to end a pay incentive for cops to live somewhere else. I’m talking about the free car and auto expenses provided hundreds of cops to commute to the suburbs, with the Fraternal Order of Police having famously explained this by high crime and poor (read majority black) schools. The police say some car use is needed to get important officers to breaking events quickly. But they are distributed far more widely than that.

This one’s simple. Take away the cars. Don’t make it punishment. Spread the saved money among ALL police officers in a pay increase. But consider allowing take-home cars for RESIDENTS of Little Rock. The presence of police cars is a deterrent to bad behavior. Better here than in Benton or Cabot.