Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey will talk about police issues at 10 a.m. today in a briefing that may be watched on littlerock.gov or the city’s YouTube channel.

Subjects: The “comprehensive independent review” Scott has proposed for the Police Department; police policy changes; the Citizens Review Board that Scott appointed and the 10 p.m. curfew, which seems likely to be lifted.

Lots to consider and it’s a good time to consider what Scott has done so far relative to police.

His aide Charles Blake laid it out in a series of Tweet the other day, enumerating steps taken so far including the welcome change in past police abuse of no-knock warrants:

Little Rock has been moving in the right direction for Law Enforcement Reform. — Charles Blake (@charlesjblake) June 4, 2020

The Little Rock police department has taken a better approach to Black Lives Matter demonstrations at the direction of the mayor. They’ve respected the right to protest; understood the roots of the protests, and, for example, not viewed traffic disruption as a significant enough “law violation” to begin knocking heads, as police in other cities have done.

But the outbreaks of violent acts in the early days of the protests unsettled the business community and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who effectively seized control of law enforcement in Little Rock and activated 570 National Guard troops to help.

Scott and Humphrey have solidified an already high standing with the black community by continuing to support the protests in high-profile ways. Scott described them as overwhelmingly peaceful after a night marred by property damage and State Police use of tear gas. Humphrey joined marchers over the weekend, as Scott had done earlier (unfortunately on a night when violence again broke out.)

Problems linger, including the deep division in police ranks over Humphrey’s leadership and criticism from the Fraternal Order of Police, accustomed to calling shots in Little Rock policing. Humphrey hasn’t distinguished himself by holding fast to outside agitators as the cause of bad acts in Little Rock when all the arrests have been of Arkansans and most law officials nationwide have dismissed the outside agitation excuse as a fiction of Bill Barr and Donald Trump.

But there’s a new front in police discussions and it has some relevance in Little Rock.

How does Mayor Scott feel about “defunding” police. It doesn’t mean doing away with police, as Vox explains here. It is more about restructuring priorities in public spending. Spend less on police, spend more on education and health care, for example. (Yes, some have proposed abolishing police but that’s not a realistic discussion.) From Vox:

New York state Sen. Julia Salazar, similarly, describes herself as an advocate of defunding the police, by which she means shifting some money into social services: “I think we need to consider a divest/invest model. When we look at their resources, and how they’re deploying them violently and recklessly, it makes the case even stronger for reducing their budget, and then using those funds for social services, and specifically for things that New Yorkers would want the police to do but the police are not currently doing: harm reduction, community-based public safety.” In the day-to-day of politics, there are always arguments about the details of municipal budget priorities. In that sense, “defunding” the police is more of an effort to convince the public and the political system to shift its priorities.

As luck would have it, this is essentially in conflict with a key part of Scott’s campaigning during his successful race in 2018. He said he wanted to add 100 police officers to the Little Rock force and equip them all with body cameras.

Critics said at the time that adding 100 officers was a budgetary pipe dream. It is certainly true today, with an already-reduced city budget pared still further by the coronavirus crisis. Never mind expansion of the force. Body cameras still haven’t arrived, though they are said to be close.

I think the idea of putting more police on the street was part of an appeal to the biracial coalition Scott. I’d guess many African-Americans were simply happy to see a mayor who understood their concerns, having lived them, and didn’t believe community policing meant random traffic shakedowns in black neighborhoods. His sympathies were on display early in reaction to a white officer’s shooting of a black man in a stop for a suspected stolen car check. He rushed out a professional video of the vent, encouraged a hurried investigation and met with the family of the man killed. Those steps, of course, are at the root of the ongoing division with the FOP and seven lawsuits pending against the chief.

So the news today should be interesting. I hope there’s some “defunding” discussion.