Tommy Durham

“Arkansan” is trending on Twitter in Arkansas today thanks to locals tweeting at President Trump, who said yesterday that the state of Arkansas “is very proud” of Sen. Tom Cotton. Here’s a sample tweet (albeit slightly tamer than most):

Advertisement

No, this Arkansan is disgusted with his rooster crowing. https://t.co/Y4Kpk8h0KD — UppityHillbilly (@RhondaRYoung) June 8, 2020

Cotton inspired Tommy Durham, the creator of “Orval” and a longtime Arkansas Times contributor, to come out of retirement — at least for the editorial cartoon above. Durham ended his run of “Orval” cartoons in March.