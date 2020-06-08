My report Saturday on the state saying the pandemic unemployment assistance website and phone bank were working well and money was being distributed, including retroactive payments, brought many weekend responses.

To summarize: “Oh, no they’re not.”

Numerous correspondents hoping for benefits as self-employed workers idled by the coronavirus crisis complained of difficulties on the website and unanswered phones (even during the 6 a.m.-4 p.m. operating hours).

I got a further specific complaint this morning:

The website is having problems again. It looks like the programmers rolled out another update and it changed data on the existing dates the weekly claims info arbitrarily (looks like it reassigned all transactions dates to 6/1/2020) and created an “undefined” error when a used tries to review the weekly claim or the initial claim (when you click on the “review” button, you get a red bar across the top of the screen, but their is no message across the bar like their should be). These are typical errors you find in Beta Tests of a new software, but since this site was already active, the must have rolled out new code with new glitches. These glitches are annoying, but the real “show-stopper” is the new claim information for this week is unavailable. This means that you can not file this week’s claim. I looked in yesterday to first discover these problems and then logged in this morning in the hope that they broke it with a new rollout and were sneaking around over the weekend trying to fix it. No such luck…it is still broken. Please let us know what your contact says about this latest problem. It is bad enough that they said they were finally rolling out the backpay, but instead the site is broke again, they corrupted the databases with their latest code rollout, they managed to halt the interim checks from being applied for and no backpay money either!

This is the website on which a gaping security hole was found and reported by the Arkansas Times, a complaint that Gov. Asa Hutchinson treated initially as a crime.

I’ve forward the various complaints to the Workforce Services agency that is overseeing this system.

I’ll report a response when I have it.