Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

There you have it. Today’s craziest. So far.

Donald Trump needs to sit down with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and compare notes on antifa.