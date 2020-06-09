Gov. Asa Hutchinson took his coronavirus briefing today to Pine Bluff where he was asked to respond to a letter to him from Republican Rep. Dan Sullivan that said Jonesboro businesses would move Friday to a Phase 2 reopening posture in defiance of current state Health Department guidelines.

The governor said he hadn’t spoken with Sullivan and he said he gets letters from both sides on reopening — to move faster or to move slower. “That’s just one of many letters I receive,” he said.

He said the state made decisions based on health guidance and “we’ll continue to do that.” He reiterated that he’d have more to say on plans for moving to Phase 2 on Wednesday and when the state, or parts of it, might be able to move in that direction.

He was pressed on consequences for businesses that defy guidelines and also on whether he’d reconsidered taking Phase 2 steps on a regional basis, something he’d said yesterday he’d moved away from. He said he’d have no specifics to offer on Phase 2 until tomorrow.

As for businesses that go beyond what guidelines allow, he noted that many businesses are licensed and “if you don’t follow the public health guidance, that could jeopardize your license.” He said he understood that some people wanted to accelerate opening, but, “We still have a rising number of cases in many parts of Arkansas and we want to make sure we are taking the right steps to control it.”

A political factor of the Sullivan challenge to Hutchinson: Hutchinson supported Sen.John Cooper in the Republican primary in which Sullivan defeated Cooper to move to the Senate next year.

Coronavirus case count

The Arkansas coronavirus case count rose by 340 from 9,740 yesterday to 10,080. 6,800 people have recovered. Hospitalizations rose from 171 to 173. Six more people have died, for a total so far of 161. Only four of the new cases were from prisons, the rest “community” cases.

In 24 hours, 4,849 tests were done, with a positivity rate near 7 percent. “Good numbers,” the governor said.