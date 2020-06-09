Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this morning creation of a law enforcement task force.

He signed an executive order to “advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.” He named a task force to report by Dec. 31.

Advertisement

The governor said he supported law enforcement and there’ll be no “agenda item” on “defunding” police. He said it’s always “fair” to discuss how money is spent. But he said this effort isn’t to take away from law enforcement but to improve training, discipline and accountability.

He’d promised action in a meeting Friday with organizers of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Little Rock.

Advertisement

Hutchinson said the death of George Floyd and ensuing demonstrations had demonstrated the need for more law enforcement training, racial understanding and accountability for police who do wrong or exercise prejudice. Trust has been undermined, he said. “We can learn to do things better.”

Advertisement

Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, said the effort would be a step to rebuilding trust in law enforcement. He said his father had been beaten by police. And that formed his early opinion of the police. But he went on to work for Magnolia police for 10 years and thought he’d made a difference in how people viewed police.

I’ll insert the text of the executive order and the membership of the task force when the governor’s office releases them.

In a Q&A session, Weatherspoon said officers aren’t trained in the use of a chokehold, though it is not currently outlawed in Arkansas. Hutchinson said such a prohibition could be a topic for the task force to consider.

Advertisement

My initial reaction is one I’ve had before:

How many task forces, oh Lord, before meaningful action? But governors/mayors/etc. DO like to appoint them. Hutchinson has appointed several, including a health reform, cybersecurity, coronavirus aid spending and economic recovery task forces. He’s also served on them, for the NRA on school security and also about detainee treatment, to name just a few in his federal government days.

Hutchinson insisted this task force won’t be “static,” but “dynamic.” So we shall see.