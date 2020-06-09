The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports this morning that City Manager Bill Burrough says the United Daughters of the Confederacy won’t meet with him about the call for relocating the Confederate monument that stands on UDC-owned land in a prominent spot in downtown Hot Springs.

Of course not. 155 years after Appomattox the South’s defenders haven’t given up on the Lost Cause.

What better place to put a monument to the battle to preserve slavery than a spot where two lynchings later occurred? Eloquent symbolism.