Well, this was a match made somewhere.

A news release from lawyers for televangelist Jim Bakker says they are fighting efforts by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and others to get financial records of his Morningside church.

The news release said (and you can read it in full here):

The “heavy-handed” demand by Attorney General Rutledge could have broad and “sinister” repercussions for churches across America, warned Pastor Jim Bakker’s lawyers Friday, as they filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop the move. Bakker’s legal team is also concerned Rutledge seeks to “test Pastor Bakker’s sermons for truth or falsity” — a potential religious freedom lightning rod. The State of Arkansas and three California jurisdictions have demanded Bakker’s Morningside Church hand over its records — including names and addresses of congregation members and details of their financial contributions. “It’s extremely disturbing that this is happening in America and especially in the State of Arkansas,” said Bakker’s attorney Jay Nixon, former governor and attorney general of Missouri. “It’s a very dangerous and sinister overstep when the government demands the names, addresses and personal financial information of church members. It could be your church next.

The irony is rich. Accusing Rutledge of an incursion on religious freedom? She believes it’s an incursion on religious freedom to interfere with discrimination against gay people. She also thinks religious belief trumps women’s medical rights.

Well, anyway, Rutledge may have the more meritorious ground in this dispute. The controversy, including an earlier lawsuit, is over claims on the Jim Bakker Show about the properties of a health supplement in fighting COVID-19.

I asked Rutledge for a comment and her office replied:

