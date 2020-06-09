At the request of City Director Dean Kumpuris, the Little Rock City Board added to its agenda today and approved a contract to purchase body cameras for the police.

Kumpuris had tabled the idea earlier because of the city’s difficult financial situation.

The city had received four proposals. Kumpuris urged moving up action on the cameras because the winning proposal would expire at the end of this month and the vendor had agreed to add 25 extra cameras. He said more pertinent was the recent “trauma this city and the nation has been experiencing.” He said this was “one way we could go ahead and start doing something we’ve talked about doing.”

He acknowledged the city’s financial situation and said it was a large amount of money, but said it was the right thing to do. But no one objected.

The contract will be with WatchGuard Video. The city has received a $194,000 federal grant and has an additional $565,999 in a camera match fund, for a total of about $760,000.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. commended the board for approving the purchase. “It’s essential to 21st Century policing,” he said.