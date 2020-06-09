KAIT reports on Rep. Dan Sullivan’s declaration that Jonesboro businesses will move to “Phase 2” of reopening protocols regardless of what state Health Department directives say.

The letter the Jonesboro Republican posted on Facebook:

He commented:

I met with multiple Jonesboro restaurants this morning to listen and problem solve. From our converstion, restaurants are clearly targeted as an industry. The directives are inconsistently enforced in the city, county & state, inconsistently applied across business models and are putting our restaurants at significant financial risk!

I will pursue Legislative Committee meeting if conditions do not change soon! All they ask is fair, reasonable and common sense guidelines.

I’ve asked for a comment from Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the declaration that Jonesboro businesses will move ahead with looser guidelines for restaurants and other businesses June 12 (the rule limiting restaurant capacity to 33 percent is one unpopular point among many). Will he use state agency leverage to shut down those who do as Sullivan claims they intend to do as he did when a Fort Smith music club threatened to resume entertainment three days early?

Perhaps he can call out the National Guard again for peacekeeping duty in Craighead County, which happens to be among the state’s Top 10 in coronavirus cases.

It was just yesterday that the governor backed off promises of easing of restrictions and moving to Phase 2 on a regional basis because of a continuing rise in cases. As the Washington Post reports here, Arkansas’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is reaching ever newer heights.

Pro Publica, in reporting on coronavirus trends among states reopening, notes the sharp upward trajectory of positive testing in Arkansas. It also gives this rundown for Arkansas in a report on each state’s progress in meeting the federal reopening criteria.